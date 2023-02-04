Aaditya Thackeray calls Eknath Shinde ‘unconstitutional CM’

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra minister and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday called Eknath Shinde “unconstitutional CM” and challenged him to contest against him from the Worli Assembly seat in the state.

While speaking to media, Thackeray said, “I have challenged this unconstitutional CM (Eknath Shinde) to contest the Assembly elections against me. I will resign from my seat & he should resign from his seat, and let him contest from Worli against me.”

“I’m giving them a challenge in front of you. This is what I’m telling everywhere I go. The atmosphere is saffron, the saffron of Shiv Sena (UBT). I’m telling them again today, that the 13 traitor MPs and the 40 traitor MLAs must resign and show how they will win again. I will see how you can win. Use all the machinery, khoke (moneybags) but not a single Shiv Sainik will be bought,” he added.