Aaditya Thackeray slams Chief Minister Shinde over Tata-Airbus project

New Delhi: Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the loss of the Tata-Airbus project and said that Maharashtra was going backwards because of his “betrayal” and “demonic ambition”.

Taking to media persons, Aaditya Thackeray, said that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had “worked perfectly well” with the Centre in comparison to the current dispensation.

“When we talk about the double engine government during the time of the MVA government, our double engine with the Centre worked perfectly well,” said Aaditya Thackeray.

“After this unconstitutional government came to power, one engine has failed and whatever investment that was to come to Maharashtra is going to other states,” said Thackeray.

The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has been facing flak after a consortium of European aviation firm Airbus and the Tata group selected Vadodara in Gujarat for a Rs 22,000-crore project to manufacture military aircraft.

Aaditya claimed that this was the fourth major project for which other states were chosen over Maharashtra.

The Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor project, the Medical Device Park, the Bulk Drugs Park and Tata-Airbus projects were planned in Maharashtra, but have now chosen other states, he said.

“No investor has any faith in the government. Be it law and order, investment or agriculture, the focus is only on politics,” said Thackeray.