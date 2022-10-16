AAP has ‘broken’ records of corruption set by Congress: JP Nadda

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has become synonymous with scams and broken the records of corruption set by the Congress, BJP president JP Nadda alleged on Sunday.

He also asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will “trounce” the AAP in the MCD election and thereafter, in the Delhi Assembly polls.

“The AAP has become a party of scams. It has broken all records of corruption set by Congress. It needs to go,” Nadda said at the “Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan” held at the Ramlila Maidan here ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, which are likely to be held in December.

The BJP chief said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had promised to provide a clean government in Delhi, “but it has committed scams in the excise department, in the purchase of DTC buses, in the construction of toilets and in the Delhi Jal Board”. “Five of their MLAs are out on bail,” he added.

Kejriwal had said he would enforce prohibition in Delhi if his party came to power, but opened liquor shops in every neighbourhood after the AAP formed its government in Delhi, Nadda said.

“The BJP will trounce the AAP in the MCD polls and thereafter, in the Assembly election. Tell the people of Delhi about the AAP’s corruption,” he told BJP workers.