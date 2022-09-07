AAP MP Sanjay Singh tears L-G’s defamation notice, says ‘not afraid’

New Delhi: Aam Admi Party Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Wednesday tore a copy of defamation notice over the khadi scam allegations sent by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in front of mediapersons.

The Rajya Sabha MP tore the notice and launched a scathing attack on L-G Saxena, calling for his sacking from the Constitutional post. “As a member of the Rajya Sabha, I have the right to speak the truth. I am not afraid of these legal notices sent by a thief, a corrupt man,” Sanjay Singh said before tearing the notice.

“L-G looted 2.5 lakh artisans of their money. When we uncover the corruption, he sends a legal notice. There should be a CBI-ED probe against L-G Saxena to find out where the looted money is kept. I can tear and throw away such notices 10 times,” he said addressing the mediapersons.

It may be mentioned here that L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday sent a legal notice to AAP leaders including Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Jasmine Shah, for levelling “derogatory and malicious” charges against him.

The notice had asked the AAP leaders to issue a press release “directing all members of the party and all persons associated with it, whether directly or indirectly, to cease and desist from spreading and circulating false, defamatory, malicious and unsubstantiated statements”.