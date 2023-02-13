Aim to achieve defence exports worth Rs 25,000 crore by 2024: Rajnath Singh

Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the current government remains committed to making India self-reliant in defence sector and aims to achieve defence exports worth Rs 25,000 crore by 2024.

Singh was present at the curtain raiser of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru along with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The Defence Minister said the government had envisioned Aero India 2023 to be a big event, but it has taken shape of an even more grand event. With participants from around 100 friendly countries and 800 exhibitors, this Aero show is the biggest so far, he said at the curtain raiser.

“Our aim is to create a vibrant and world-class domestic defence industry so that we can achieve the goal of self-reliance in the defence as well as the overall development of the nation. This event will also help us to move forward on this path,” said Rajnath Singh.

As per the minister, the India Pavilion with the theme of ‘Wings of the Future’ at the Aero India show will be the centre of attraction at the event. This pavilion will introduce the world to the potential, opportunities and possibilities of new India.

Talking about the Central government’s plans, he said, “We are committed to make India self-reliant in the defence sector. Our target is to achieve defence exports worth Rs 25,000 crores by the year 2024.”

On being asked about Tejas LCA being powered by an imported engine, Singh confirmed that India is in line to make its engine indigenously.