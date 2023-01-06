Air India asks cabin crew to be assertive with unruly passengers

New Delhi: Following the harrowing incident of an intoxicated man urinating on a co-passenger in the business class of an Air India flight, the airline seems to be now in a damage control mode.

The airline management has asked its staff to be mindful of the incidents that take place on the aircraft and ensure that the image of the airline is not compromised at any cost.

In its latest communication with the pilots and cabin crew, the management said that they need to scale up their onboarding guest experience.

Acting upon the letter written by the victim expressing disappointment towards the cabin crew, the management said, “We will continue to take necessary measures to create a customer-centric, safe, and welcoming culture for our guests.”

The management gave the crew a set of guidelines that they are expected to follow while in a flight.