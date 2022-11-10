Akhilesh fields wife Dimple Yadav for Mainpuri LS bypoll

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party on Thursday announced the name of Dimple Yadav as its candidate for the Mainpuri parliamentary seat, which fell vacant after the demise of party’s president Akhilesh Yadav’s father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The bypoll on the seat will be held on December 5.

“The party declares Dimple Yadav as party candidate of Mainpuri bypoll,” Samajwadi Party said on its official Twitter handle.

Dimple Yadav is SP president Akhilesh Yadav’s wife who had unsuccesflly contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Kannauj seat in the state.

SP leader and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82 on October 10 in the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.