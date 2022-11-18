Amid mixed trend in global equities, markets slip for second day

Mumbai: Market benchmarks ended lower for the second straight session on Friday, paring their initial gains amid a mixed trend in the global equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 87.12 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 61,663.48. During the day, it fell 413.17 points or 0.66 per cent to 61,337.43.

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 36.25 points or 0.20 per cent to end at 18,307.65 .

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, ITC and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

In contrast, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the winners.