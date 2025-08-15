Amid tariff rift Marco Rubio wishes India on I-Day

New Delhi: The United States and India, by “working together,” will confront modern global challenges and build a brighter future for both nations, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday, while describing the relationship between New Delhi and Washington as “historic, consequential and far-reaching.” He also noted that the nations share a vision for a peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific.

In a message congratulating the people of India on the occasion of Independence Day, Rubio extended warm wishes on behalf of the United States and praised the strength of the bilateral partnership.

“On behalf of the United States, I extend our congratulations and warm wishes to the people of India as they celebrate their Independence Day on August 15. The historic relationship between the world’s largest democracy and the world’s oldest democracy is consequential and far-reaching,” Rubio said in his statement.

“Working together, the United States and India will rise to the modern challenges of today and ensure a brighter future for both our countries,” Rubio added.

He noted that the US and India share a vision for a peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific, with a partnership that spans industries, fuels innovation and includes cooperation in emerging technologies and space.

“Our two countries are united by our shared vision for a more peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region. Our partnership spans industries, promotes innovation, pushes the boundaries of critical and emerging technologies and extends into space,” he added.

Ties between India and the United States have been tense since US President Donald Trump’s announcement of imposing a 50 percent tariff on Indian imports, citing New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil. In a sharp response, an Indian government spokesperson described the move as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable,” accusing Washington of unfairly targeting India.