Amid Trump tariff threat sensex, nifty crash

New Delhi: Benchmark stock market indices tanked in a see-saw day of trading with ‘Trump’s tariff threat’ making for high volatility as uncertainty prevailed in the market.

The S&P BSE Sensex plunged 1235.08 points to close at 75,838.36, while the NSE Nifty50 was down 320.10 points to end at 23,024.65.

The major trigger behind the stock market crash was uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s tariff plan after he was sworn in as the 47th US President for his second term.

Selling pressure was broad-based, with sectors like realty, energy, and auto leading the losses. The broader indices also came under pressure, each shedding over 2%.

“Persistent selling by FIIs and a lackluster start to the earnings season are key factors dampening market sentiment. Additionally, the recent uptick in the volatility index, India VIX, is contributing to the prevailing cautious outlook,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

The Nifty Mid Select Index closed the latest session at 12,062.20, with a decline of 2.38%, whereas the Nifty Private Bank Index ended at 23,680.05 after declining by 1.49%. Nifty PSU Bank Index nosedived by 1.57%, suggesting a sense of caution in the broader market.