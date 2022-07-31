Amit Shah in Patna for joint national executive meet

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived here for two-day Joint National Executive Meeting (JNEM) starting July 30, was welcomed by the BJP supporters in grand style on Sunday.

Shah will address the valedictory session of the Joint National Executive Meeting of different BJP cells at Patna’s Gyan Bhawan for the preparation of 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Earlier, JP Nadda, the national president of BJP, came to Patna on July 30 for the event.

BJP has already completed the two-day ‘Prawas Programme’ in 200 assembly constituencies of Bihar. The officials of the BJP stayed in those constituencies and gave feedback to the party’s top leadership during the JNEM event.

Shah is expected to direct his party workers to prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Shah and Nadda are likely to return to Delhi on Sunday night at 10 pm.