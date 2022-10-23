Amit Shah lauds Virat Kohli for victory over Pakistan

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated Indian Men’s cricket team for winning the first match of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan.

Praising the men in blue for their thriller win over Pakistan Shah said Diwali has begun. The home minister also lauded former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli for his “cracking innings” against Pak.

“A perfect way to start the T20 World Cup…Deepawali begins. What a cracking innings by Virat Kohli,” tweeted Union HM Amit Shah.

India won the first match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia by four wickets when the country is celebrating the festival of lights, Diwali. Shah’s special appreciation for Kohli came as he guided India to victory over Pakistan playing the best innings for the team and giving millions of Indian cricket fans the win on Diwali eve or the ‘Choti Diwali’.