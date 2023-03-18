Amritpal Singh still on the run, 78 people arrested so far: Punjab Police

Amritsar: In the latest development, the Punjab Police on Saturday launched a massive manhunt operation to nab “Waris Punjab De” chief Amritpal Singh. Notably, earlier reports surfaced that Amritpal was arrested. However, the police issued a press released stating that the Waris Punjab De (WPD) chief is still on the run.

Several criminal cases have been registered against the WPD elements. Clearing the confusion over the arrest of Amritpal, the police said, “Today afternoon, on the Shahkot-Malsian Road in Jalandhar district, several activities of WPD were intercepted by the police. 07 Persons were arrested from the spot. Several others including Amritpal are on the run and a massive manhunt has been launched to nab them.

The Punjab Police asked the citizens to maintain peace and harmony and not spread fake news. “All persons indulging in mischievous activities for disturbing peace and harmony in the state shall be dealt strictly.”

On Saturday afternoon, the police surrounded Amritpal’s residence in Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar.It was reported that Amritpal’s cavalcade was cordoned off in Mehatpur. He was reportedly on his way to Muktsar Sahib. However, he managed to escape from the spot.

The development came a day ahead of the conclusion of te G-20 Summit in Amritsar. earlier this month Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed law and order situation in the state.

The manhunt operation to nab the Waris Punjab De chief was launched almost a month after his aid siege to the police station in Amritsar’s Ajnala to protest against Lovepreet Singh Toofan. Videos and pictures of Amritpal’s supporters wielding swords and guns outside the police station also surfaced on social media. Several policemen were injured in the violent clash.

Recently, the Waris Punjab De chief also made remarks against Shah. Singh had said that Shah’s fate would be similar to that of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Amritpal rose to fame almost six to seven months back when he became the head of “Waris Punjab De” organisation, which was founded by late Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu. He is a Khalistan sympathiser and a radical preacher and claims to be an ardent follower of Bhindranwale.

