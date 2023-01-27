AMU students raise Allah-hu-Akbar slogans in response to ‘Vande Mataram’ chants

Lucknow: A huge controversy has erupted after ‘Allau Allah hu Akbar’ and ‘Naara-E-Takbeer’ slogans were purportedly raised by some students dressed National Cadet Corps (NCC) uniform during a Republic Day event outside the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

The slogans were purportedly raised after unfurling of the national flag on January 26, 2023. The ‘Allah hu Akbar’ slogans were raised after some NCC cadets chanted ‘Vande Mataram’ slogans.

As the video of the incident went viral, the Aligarh District administration ordered the police to probe the religious slogan raised by some NCC cadets.

Meanwhile, AMU’s proctor Wasim Ali claimed that a NCC cadet was seen chanting the ‘Allau Allah hu Akbar’ slogan.

The AMU proctor assured appropriate action against the students raising the religious slogan.

“Further action will be taken after the investigation. The police have also gathered information about the incident,” Wasim Ali said.

A three-member inquiry committee has been set up to look into the matter of ‘Naara-E-Takbeer, Allah-Hu-Akbar’ slogans during the Republic Day celebrations.