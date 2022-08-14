AMU VC refused to receive Tricolour: BJP Minority Morcha prez

New Delhi: BJP Minority Morcha president Jamal Siddiqui on Sunday alleged that the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Tariq Mansoor refused to meet him to receive the national flag.

Siddiqui said that he had sought an appointment from Mansoor to present a tricolour made by Kashmiri women with an appeal to participate in ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav’.

“…but Mansoor refused to meet me to accept the ‘Tiranga’. Through his hatred for the national flag, he not only insulted Muslims but also showed his love and support for Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he said.

Siddiqui wanted to present the Tricolour to AMU VC party minority morcha plans to request minority religious places and institutions to hoist the Tricolour at their premises under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav’.

“I had written to the AMU VC on August 6 seeking an appointment today (August 14) to present him ‘Tiranga’. When I reached to meet him, security personnel stopped me and said he had not given me an appointment. It is shameful that a VC who is receiving salary and other facilities from taxpayers money of our country has refused to accept the ‘Tiranga’ and join the celebration of 75 years of the country’s Independence,” he said.

Calling his refusal to accept the national flag shameful, Siddiqui alleged that the act shows the VC’s support for Jinnah and disrespect for the national flag and country.

BJP Minority Morcha leaders and workers have been presenting the national flag to minority religious places and institutions with a request to hoist the Tricolour at their premises.

On August 12, Siddiqui presented the Tricolour to Maulana Salman Bijnori and Maulana Munir Nazim of Darul Uloom Deoband in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

“Workers of BJP minority morcha are requesting community and religious leaders to hoist the Tricolour at mosque, gurdwara, church and others institutions to become part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav’,” he added.