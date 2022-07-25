Apple ships 1.2 mn iPhones in India in Q2, logs 94% growth

New Delhi: Continuing its growth in India driven by local manufacturing, Apple sold over 1.2 million iPhones in the country in the second quarter (Q2) this year, registering a massive 94 per cent growth (year-on-year), the data showed on Monday.

According to data shared by market intelligence firm CyberMedia Research (CMR), the growth was driven by the stupendous sale of iPhone 12 and 13 models.

Nearly 1 million of the total shipped iPhones were ‘Make in India’ devices.

“Through the course of the second quarter, Apple continued its India market momentum with a stupendous YoY growth, driven by increased local iPhone manufacturing. The iPhone 12 series, along with the iPhone 13 series, accounted for the most iPhones shipped into the market,” said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

Apple iPads logged an impressive 34 per cent growth (on-year) in India and the company sold over 0.2 million devices in the country.

“Apple iPad (Gen 9) and iPad Air 2022 accounted for a lion’s share of the iPad shipments, according to the Q2 data.

CMR expects iPhones to garner 4 per cent smartphone market share in India while iPads are set to log 20 per cent market share in its respective category.

The macro environment continues to be tough for the smartphone brands in India, owing to inflationary pressures, weakening rupee, and mellowed consumer demand.

“The premium smartphone segment continues to be immune, and has benefited from consumer inclination for revenge buying in the new normal,” said Ram.

Apple’s enhanced and diversified iPhone production capabilities in India, along with aggressive retail initiatives, continue to contribute to its strong growth momentum in India.

Earlier this year, the tech giant confirmed it has started manufacturing its top-selling iPhone 13 smartphone in India.