Article 370 will be ‘brought back’ with interest: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti said on Sunday that she swear by Allah that whatever BJP snatched from Kashmiris on August 5. 2019, would be brought back with interest.

While addressing a Youth convention in Srinagar on Sunday, Mehbooba said, “when Kashmir was attacked by Pakistan in 1947 with help of raiders Kashmiri here stood firm against them and gave them a befitting reply and today, we want to tell BJP not to attack Kashmiri people and their identity, as Kashmiri know how to throw out attackers.

She said PDP is stepping ahead on the footprints of the Late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and will take his mission to its logical end. PDP Youth Convention was attended by thousands of people from the north, south, and central parts of Kashmir.

The former J-K chief minister also warned the Centre not to behave “like those raiders from Pakistan who came to the valley in 1947” and was forced to flee by Kashmiris. “India is not BJP. India which we joined is Jawaharlal Nehru’s India, Gandhi Ji’s India, and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s India. It is India of Rahul Gandhi who is travelling the country for Hindu-Muslim unity, it is Tushar Gandhi’s India,” Mufti said.

Lashing out at the BJP for the scrapping of Article 370 in 2019, Mehbooba said, “We have formed a bond of heart with this country, the constitutional bond, the bond of love, but what did you do? You played with our dignity, our identity. You destroyed the whole state. This will not work,” she said.

Mufti said the people of Kashmir were questioning the accession to India due to the current situation in the country. “Kashmiris question us which country they accede to”… But, I want to tell them that Kashmiris acceded to that India which Gandhi’s grandson Tushar and Nehru’s great-grandson Rahul are searching for in different corners of the country. I am talking about India formed by Nehru and Gandhi together, India where there were Hindu-Muslim unity, secularism, peoples’ rights,” she said.

The former CM asked the youth not to cede space to the BJP. “If panchayat elections or municipal elections take place, I want to tell the youths especially not to cede space to them,” she said.