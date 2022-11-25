Arvind Kejriwal calls out BJP, Delhi LG for conspiring against his deputy

New Delhi: Hours after the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) filed its first chargesheet on Friday, against seven accused, excluding Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal has called the excise police scam “fake” and accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (LG) of making attempts to frame Manish Sisodia in the scam.

“Manish’s name is not in the CBI charge sheet. The whole case is fake. Nothing was found in the raids. A total of 800 officers found nothing in the probe for four months. Manish offered hope of a good future to crores of poor children in the country through a revolution in education. I am sorry that a conspiracy was hatched to defame such a person by implicating him in a false case,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia also accused BJP and LG of conspiring against him and said, “BJP made story of liquor scam and raided my residence. It is clear from the CBI chargesheet that I was fallaciously defamed. BJP made false report against Delhi government through LG and Chief Secretary. CBI has given a clean-chit to me, LG must resign”

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its first chargesheet in the excise policy scam case against seven accused, including two businessmen, on Friday. Besides the two arrested businessmen, the head of a television news channel, a Hyderabad-based liquor trader, a Delhi-based liquor distributor and two excise department officials have been named in the chargesheet, officials said.

Sisodia, who was named in the CBI FIR, does not figure in the chargesheet, which was filed within 60 days of the federal agency taking over the investigation.

The accused have been charged under IPC section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act, officials said.