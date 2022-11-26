Arvind Kejriwal suffering from “political cataract”: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP claimed on Saturday that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was suffering from a “political cataract” and was awarding himself a certificate of honesty despite his government’s alleged excise and classroom construction scams.

According to BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, the entire country now knows that Kejriwal is a “kattar beiman” (hardcore dishonest). With the name of his deputy, Manish Sisodia, not appearing on the CBI charge sheet in the excise policy case, Kejriwal said on Saturday that he and the AAP are “hardcore honest.” In a press conference, Kejriwal also asked the BJP if the same could be said about any of its leaders.

“Kejriwal is suffering from political cataracts. The classroom scam or the excise scam or Satyendar Jain retaining his ministerial post despite being in jail is no big deal,” Bhatia said.

He said the investigative agencies that were once branded as “caged parrots” are free and independent to decide the course of action in cases of corruption. The Central Bureau of Investigation filed its first charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy case against seven accused on Friday, but Sisodia, who was named in the FIR, did not figure in it.