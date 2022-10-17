Ashok Gehlot expresses concern for BJP cold shouldering Vasundhara Raje

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that the “injustice” BJP high command is doing to former chief minister Vasundhara Raje is evident for all and sundry.

On the contrary never such a situation has ever happened in Congress as former chief ministers have always been given respect and positions, said Gehlot while taking to media persons here.

“The injustice that the BJP is doing to her is before everyone. This kind of a thing never happens in our party,” said Gehlot while targeting the BJP leadership.

To a question about Raje, who is a BJP national vice president, targeting the Congress government in the state, he claimed looking at the situation created by the BJP for her, it becomes her duty to say certain things in such a way that she can becomes relevant in the saffron set-up.

“When you behave in this way, after she is not on the seat of power, then what will she do? She will also do something,” the chief minister said.

Gehlot said that he too has been a former chief minister and got full respect within the Congress, and was also made in-charge of Gujarat and AICC general secretary.

Raje, a two-time Rajasthan chief minister, has held a show of strength through several visits and tours in the state off-late.