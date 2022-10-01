Ashok Gehlot hints at continuing as Rajasthan chief minister

New Delhi: Days after he took the moral responsibility for the political crisis in his state, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday hinted that he would continue to head the state government.

The veteran leader declared that he cannot remain away from the people of Rajasthan “till his last breath” and that the Congress government will complete its five years.

“I may be on any post. I am from Rajasthan. I belong to Marwar, to Jodhpur, to Mahamandir. How can I remain away from where I was born? Wherever I am, I will continue to serve Rajasthan till my last breath. What I say carries some meaning,” he said.

As reporters sought to know from him whether he will present the government’s fifth budget, Gehlot said, “We will complete five years and I have said the next budget will be presented for students and the youth.”

Gehlot’s remarks come days after he announced that he will not contest the Congress presidential polls and that the decision on whether he would remain the chief minister would be taken by the party chief.

Controversy erupted in Rajasthan Congress after MLAs loyal to Gehlot submitted resignation letters over a possible move to appoint Sachin Pilot as the next chief minister and held a meeting parallel to the one convened by the Congress Legislature Party.

Gehlot also claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party wanted to topple his government, but his regime was going strong and will its five-year term.