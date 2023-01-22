Assam CM says ‘talked to actor at 2 am’ after ‘who is Shah Rukh Khan’ remarks

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that he spoke to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan over the violent protest by Bajrang Dal against his film ‘Pathaan’.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma said that the actor expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during the screening of his movie.

Bajrang Dal activists on Friday created a ruckus at a theatre at Narengi in the city where the film is slated to be screened. The far right-wing group’s volunteers tore down the film’s posters and burnt them.

“Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents,” he said in the tweet.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had said that he does not know anything about Shah Rukh Khan or his film.

”Who is Shahrukh Khan? I don’t know anything about him or HIS film Pathaan,” he told reporters when asked about the violent protest by Bajrang Dal activists.

The Chief Minister also said that people of the state should be concerned about Assamese and not Hindi films.

”Khan has not called me, though many from Bollywood do so, regarding the problem. But if he does, I will look into the matter. Action will be taken if law and order has been violated and a case has been filed,’ he added.