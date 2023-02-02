Assam govt to launch crackdown on child marriages from Friday

Guwahati: The Assam government will launch a crackdown on child marriages in the state. The Assam Police will take action against perpetrators in different parts of the state. So far. the police have registered 4,004 cases across Assam and more police action is likely in the days ahead.

Out of the total cases, 370 were reported from Dhubri, 255 from Hojai, 235 from Udalguri, 224 from Morigaon and 204 from Kokrajhar. However, only one case is registered in the Hailakandi district.

Action on the cases will begin starting February 3. The police will take action against parents, and grooms Specially mullah, Qazis, and pujari who facilitate child marriage. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the process would be secular in nature and no demography should be targeted.

Notably, the NFSS survey highlighted that child marriages are more in middle and lower Assam. Notably, 40 percent of marriages in lower Assam are child marriages. “So far @assampolice has registered 4,004 cases across the state and more police action is likely in days ahead. Action on the cases will begin starting February 3. I request all to cooperate,” Sarma tweeted.

In January this year, the state cabinet decided to launch a massive crackdown on child marriages. It also approved a proposal that allowed to book men who marry girls below 14 years of age under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Assam reportedly records a high rate of maternal and infant mortality. According to reports by National Family Health Survey, child marriage is the main cause of this. The state government also directed the police to increase awareness campaigns against child marriages.