Assembly a sovereign body, my duty will be done: Kerala Governor

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who has taken up cudgels with the Pinarayi Vijayan government, on Wednesday said that the state Assembly is a sovereign body and has all the rights to pass Bills.

He was responding to the media soon after his arrival here from Delhi as while he was away, the Kerala Assembly, in the past two days, passed a few bills, including one which culls the powers of the Governor as Chancellor of Kerala universities.

“The Legislative Assembly has all the powers to do their duty, as the Assembly is a sovereign body. I will measure it on the yardsticks of the Governor.

“My duty will be done and will be done diligently, based on the Constitution and the various Supreme Court orders,” he said.

“Whatever Bill is passed, I will not allow the Vice Chancellors to appoint relatives of those in power,” a stern Khan added.

Khan and Vijayan have been at logger heads ever since the news surfaced that Priya Varghese, wife of Vijayan’s Private Secretary KK Ragesh, was cleared for appointment as Associate Professor at Kannur University, even though there were better qualified candidates.