Atherton backs Kuldeep-led spin attack for India in Manchester Test

Former England captain Michael Atherton has weighed in on India’s possible team changes for the crucial fourth Test at Old Trafford, recommending a bold move towards a spin-heavy bowling attack, with Kuldeep Yadav at its core.

Following India’s narrow 22-run loss at Lord’s, which gave England a 2-1 lead in the five-Test series, the pressure is mounting on the visitors to bounce back and restore parity. Atherton, speaking on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, suggested that India consider fielding three frontline spinners — a strategy he believes could turn the tide in their favour.

“Wrist spin goes well at Old Trafford, especially when the centre pitches are used. If the surface is anything like we’ve seen before — flat and dry — Kuldeep could be a real handful,” said Atherton.

“Bumrah and Siraj as the pace duo, with Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep as the spin trio — that’s an option India should strongly consider.”

Weather could be a deciding factor

However, Atherton also noted that Manchester’s unpredictable weather may influence selection. Showers and cooler conditions could prompt India to rethink a spin-heavy lineup in favour of seam options.

“The forecast could change things. If it’s more overcast and showery, it might bring the fast bowlers back into focus,” he added.

Kuldeep in contention again

India had considered bringing in Kuldeep Yadav for the third Test at Lord’s, but ultimately opted for batting depth. Captain Shubman Gill had admitted that the chinaman spinner was tempting but said the team prioritised balance.

That decision backfired as India fell short in chasing a modest 193-run target, despite another incisive spell from the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Rahane echoes Kuldeep’s inclusion

Former India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also endorsed Kuldeep’s inclusion, stressing the need for variety and wicket-taking ability on what could be another dry Manchester pitch.

“If the wicket is anything like the previous ones, Kuldeep should play,” Rahane said on his YouTube channel.

“You can live with 25–30 fewer runs from the batters, but you need bowlers who can take wickets. You can’t always rely on the pacers. Someone must bowl those long, tight spells and bring variation.”

India weigh options ahead of must-win Test

India’s squad for the fourth Test includes a range of bowling options — both seam and spin. With Bumrah, Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna among the pace choices, and Jadeja, Sundar, and Kuldeep leading the spin department, the team management has a selection dilemma on its hands.

India’s squad for 4th Test:

Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

The fourth Test begins at Old Trafford next week — and with the series on the line, India will be hoping to strike the right balance.