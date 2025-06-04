Atleast 11 dead in stampede outside Bengaluru stadium during RCB’s IPL celebrations

Bengaluru: At least 11 people died, and many others were injured in a stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, during an event to felicitate the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team after their maiden IPL title win.

The event, organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association, drew an overwhelming crowd. Even though it was for people with valid tickets and passes, fans thronged the premises to catch a glimpse of their team’s cricketing heroes.

According to preliminary information provided to the government, a temporary slab placed over a drain near the stadium premises collapsed under the weight of people standing on it, said sources. The sudden collapse caused panic and a stampede ensued, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said, “We finished the event in 10-15 mins because of the stampede and death.”

Visuals from the scene showed the injured being rushed for medical support. Ambulances were seen making their way through the heavy crowd, moving the injured to the hospital.

Following the news of the stampede and deaths, BJP Karnataka called the Congress-led state government for not putting in proper crowd control measures.

“7 dead. Many are battling for life after a stampede due to the irresponsibility of Congress govt. No crowd control measures. No basic arrangements. Just chaos,” the post read.

The state BJP’s X handle also accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of “busy shooting reels” and “hogging limelight with cricketers.”

“This is criminal negligence. Blood is on the hands of Congress govt. (sic),” the post read.

Karnataka BJP Chief, BY Vijayendra, questioned the government’s preparedness, asking, “Did Siddaramaiah review the crowd safety plan? Did DK Shivakumar ensure medical and police arrangements?”

Citing Mumbai’s smooth World Cup parade, he said, “Why did Bengaluru fail?” and alleged that “Congress cares more about publicity than public safety.” Vijayendra demanded a judicial inquiry and accountability for the tragedy.

BJP’s Amit Malviya, too, criticised the state government. “Tragic stampede in Bengaluru. A celebration has turned into a nightmare,” Malviya wrote in a post on X.

The BJP said the tragedy was caused by poor planning and crowd mismanagement by the state government. He said the tragedy highlighted the administrative negligence and lack of proper crowd control measures, and called for accountability following the preventable loss of life.

“The state government in Karnataka has clearly failed in its responsibility. Celebrations is one thing, but the State government without proper planning, without taking emergency services into confidence, took this urgent and unfortunate decision,” wrote Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on X.

Heavy Industry Minister, HD Kumaraswamy, wrote on X, “The primary reason for this massive tragedy is the lack of proper planning and complete failure to take precautionary measures. The state government, led by @INCKarnataka, must take full responsibility for this disaster.”

Reacting to the tragedy, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla said, “There was a huge crowd. We are checking what happened and what was the cause of the stampede. There is no need to give a political colour to this incident.”

A delegation of BJP leaders, including BY Vijayendra, R Ashoka, and Chaluvadi Narayanaswamy visited the hospital to meet those injured.

In view of the crowds, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) suspended services at Cubbon Park and Dr BR Ambedkar Vidhana Soudha metro stations from 4:30 pm onwards until further notice.

Ahead of the public celebrations, police were also seen using mild force in an attempt to control the surging fans.

As per reports, shortly after the RCB team left Vidhana Soudha, stones were reportedly pelted near the premises, with some stones even hitting the building. Several regional press members covering the event were injured in the chaos that followed.