Australia revokes decision to consider West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

Canberra: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Cabinet on Tuesday revoked the previous government’s decision to recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Australia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Penny Wong, confirming the decision, said the issue pertaining to the capital should be resolved through peace talks between Israel and Palestine.

“Australia is committed to a two-state solution in which Israel and a future Palestinian state coexist, in peace and security, within internationally recognised borders,” Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.

The Australian foreign minister also accused the former Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, of taking the decision to consider West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital to win the seat of Wentworth in a byelection.

In 2018, former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison drew massive domestic flak for recognising West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.