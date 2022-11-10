Authorities seize 9 Jamaat-e-Islami properties in J&K worth Rs 800 crore

Srinagar: Intensifying the crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), the State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday sealed as many as nine properties belonging to the banned terrorist group which is suspected of funding the terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen, in the valley’s Shopian district.

These properties were sealed by the SIA after being notified by DM Shopian Sachin Kumar Vaishya.

As per the notification, the properties include multiple plots registered in the name of JeI. Some of the plots have buildings on them, including a school building.

The SIA has restricted access and entry to the properties, which have been sealed in order to limit the availability of finances for secessionist activities and deconstruct the ecosystem of anti-national elements and terror networks hostile to India’s sovereignty.