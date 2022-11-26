Banned Jamaat-e-Islami’s properties worth over Rs 90 crores seized in J&K’s Anantnag

Srinagar: Properties belonging to the Jamaat-e-Islami (JMI) have been notified and subsequently confiscated by District Magistrate Anantnag on Saturday after a recommendation was made to the court by State Investigation Agency (SIA).

In a handout released by SIA, their spokesman said, “Today in District Anantnag properties at eleven locations worth more than Rs 90 crores after being notified by DM Anantnag on the recommendation of SIA J&K have been barred with restrictions on usage and entry.” “To choke the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements and terror networks hostile to India’s sovereignty, properties belonging /held by banned JeI J&K in District Anantnag of South Kashmir have been notified by District Magistrate Anantnag vide Notification No. DCA/SQ/22/6033-50 dated 24/11/2022 followed by administrative order No DCA/SQ/22/6051-66 dated 25/11/2022 in the exercise of powers conferred by section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 & Notification No. 14017/7/2019, dated 28- February- 2019 of Union Ministry of Home Affairs”, reads the statement adding the premises/structures have been barred and entry and usage have been prohibited read the notification.“Besides “Red entry” to this effect has been made in the relevant revenue records”, it reads.

The description of properties, as per the spokesperson, is as; 1. One residential house over land 09 Marla & 07 Sarsai (presently rented to Nazir Ahmad Gattoo S/O Gh. Mohammad R/O Bijbehara) in village Bijbehara under survey No. 1299/956/496 in the name of Jamaat-e-Islami J&K, Anantnag mutation No. 1799.

2. Orchard land measuring 30 Kanals & 01 Marla in village Rakhi Moman Danjipora under survey No. 649/195 mutated in the name of Jamaat-i-Islami vide mutation No. 246.

3. Shopping complex & Kuthar over land 07 Marla & 06 Sarsai in village Arwani under Survey No. 90 min, 1743/161 mutated in the name of Jamat-e-Islami vide mutation No. Nil.

4. Commercial cum residential structure two storied building along with two shops on the ground floor over land 02 Kanals & 01 Sarsai (Donated by Aziz S/O Ismail Parray) in village Jablipora under survey No. 814 mutated in the name of Jamat-i-Islami vide mutation No. nil.

5. Double-storey residential house over land 12 Marla in village Anantnag East Mattan under Survey No. 797 mutated in the name of Jamat-i-Islami vide mutation No. 2222.

6. Land measuring 07 Marla & 01 Sarsai in Anantnag under survey No. 1929/261 in the name of Jamaat-i-Islami through Amiri Zilla Gh. Ahmad Paddey S/O Mohammad Sultan R/O Khidam Bijbehara vide mutation No. 2769.

7. Land measuring 16 Marla & 07 Sarsai in Anantnag under survey No. 1931/261 in the name of Jamat-i-Islami through Amiri Zilla Gh. Ahmad Paddey S/O Mohammad Sultan R/O Khidam Bijbehara vide mutation No. 2846.

8. Land measuring 06 Kanal & 10 Marla in Anantnag under survey No. 1923/259 in the name of Jamat-i-Islami through Amiri Zilla Gh. Ahmad Paddey S/O Mohammad Sultan R/O Khidam Bijbehara vide mutation No. 2769.

9. Gair Mumkin Kuthar over land 04 Sarsai in village Shangus under survey No. 745 min in the name of Jamat-i-Islami through Gh. Nabi (Gul Shah) and others vide mutation No. nil

10. Under construction seven shops and 04 rooms over land 01 Kanal, 05 Marla near Iqra English Medium School in village Viddy Srigufwara under survey No. 235 min.

11. Two-storey non-functional building over 01 Kanal land in village Hakoora under survey No. 3247, 21 min. Anantnag properties of JEI are the 2nd set of properties to be notified in a series of properties belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami in other districts of UT of J&K.

“This has a lot of significance vis-à-vis Jamaat activities. This will end up in a crescendo, as the fight against networks of unlawful associations progresses. The action would uproot the menace of terror funding to a great extent in UT of J&K besides being a steppingstone in ensuring rule of law & a society without fear”, reads the statement.

The statement further reads “Pertinently SIA has identified as many as 188 JeI properties across UT of J&K which will be notified during the further course of action to be undertaken. These are a result of investigation of case FIR number 17 of 2019 U/S 10, 11 & 13 of police station Batmaloo being investigated by SIA.

SIA has preliminarily identified numerous properties purchased or acquired by JeI worth hundreds of crores of rupees.

In the 2nd phase, after verification on the ground, SIA choose district Anantnag, the district with maximum Jamaat penetration and after confirming that eleven different landed and in some cases land-Cum-house properties are indeed under JeI ownership or control, SIA submitted evidence before the District Magistrate of Anantnag who has expelled the JeI from entering or using these eleven properties under section 8 of UAPA, the spokesman said in a statement.