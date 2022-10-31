BCCI announces India’s squad for New Zealand and Bangladesh tours

Mumbai: BCCI’s All-India Senior Selection Committee chairman Chetan Sharma announced India’s squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against New Zealand.

BCCI also announced the ODI and Test squad for the Bangladesh tour. India is scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODI matches in New Zealand starting on November 18. After the New Zealand tour India will kick start their Bangladesh tour on December 4. Rohit Sharma’s side is scheduled to play three ODIs and two Tests in Bangladesh.

Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian squad in T20Is against New Zealand with Rishabh Pant being his deputy, while Shikhar Dhawan will lead Men in Blue in the ODIs against the Kiwis. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for the New Zealand T20I and ODI series.

India will be touring New Zealand for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs after the World T20 in Australia. The series will be held between November 18 to 30 and New Zealand will return to India for a white-ball series in January next year. On the other hand, Team India will be captained by Shikhar Dhawan in the ODI series against New Zealand.

Team India will play three T20Is and three ODIs in New Zealand. The first T20I will be played on November 18, followed by the second and third on November 20 and November 22, respectively. The three-match ODI series will start on November 25. The last time India toured New Zealand was in January-February 2020.

India Squad for New Zealand T20I Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

India Squad for New Zealand ODI Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

The Indian team will be captained by Rohit Sharma for both ODI and Test series vs Bangladesh, while KL Rahul will play the role of deputy. Rahul Tripathi and Yash Dayal got their call-up for the ODIs.

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson will be among players who will have an opportunity in the T20Is and ODIs against New Zealand as also in the series against Bangladesh. Rajat Patidar and Rahul Tripathi had impressed with their batting performances during the white-ball series between India A and New Zealand A.

India Squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

India Squad for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.