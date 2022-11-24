Bengal’s ‘biggest thief ‘ will be nabbed in December, says Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: A day after slamming the West Bengal government over faulty seating arrangement during new Governor VC Annada Bose’s oath ceremony, Suvendu Adhikari, has now claimed that the month of December would be a crucial game-changer in state’s politics.

The firebrand Bengal BJP leader has claimed that the state`s “biggest thief” will be nabbed and put behind bars next month, in an apparent reference to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Adhikari’s acerbic remarks came 24 hours after BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul claimed that December will be a “crucial” month for state politics, as more than 30 Trinamool Congress MLAs are in constant touch with the saffron party.

Speaking to reporters outside the Raj Bhavan after meeting new Governor CV Ananda Bose, Adhikari said, “I am not saying that the state government will topple in December. But it is for sure that the biggest thief in the state will be nabbed and put behind bars in December. BJP does not want to come to power in the state through the backdoor. We will come to power after getting elected democratically with a popular mandate,” Adhikari said.

Adhikari also categorically rubbished the allegations made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that he was instigating the Centre to stop payment of central dues to the state.

“Had the state government followed the norms in spending the Central funds already provided to it, no one would have objected to the release of funds. Whatever objections I have raised are on the basis of solid evidence,” Adhikari said.