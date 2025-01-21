Big win for India against Pakistan as neutral expert upholds New Delhi’s stand on Indus Water Treaty

New Delhi: In a big win for India against Pakistan concerning the dispute over the Indus Water Treaty, a Neutral Expert has upheld India’s stand on crucial points, handing over Pakistan a big setback.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs welcomed the decision. The MEA said that it has been India’s consistent and principled position that the Neutral Expert alone has the competence under the Treaty to decide these differences.

“India welcomes the decision given by the Neutral Expert under Paragraph 7 of Annexure F to the Indus Waters Treaty, 1960. The decision upholds and vindicates India’s stand that all seven (07) questions that were referred to the Neutral Expert, in relation to the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects, are differences falling within his competence under the Treaty,” said the MEA.

The MEA said that the Neutral Expert upheld his own competence, which comports with India’s view. “…the Neutral Expert will now proceed to the next (merits) phase of his proceeding. This phase will culminate in a final decision on the merits of each of the seven differences,” said the MEA.

The MEA said that India is committed to preserving the sanctity and integrity of the Treaty and will continue to participate in the Neutral Expert process so that the differences are resolved in a manner consistent with the provisions of the Treaty, which does not provide for parallel proceedings on the same set of issues. “For this reason, India does not recognize or participate in the illegally constituted Court of Arbitration proceedings. The Governments of India and Pakistan also remain in touch on the matter of modification and review of the Indus Waters Treaty, under Article XII (3) of the Treaty,” the MEA clarified.

Under the Indus Water treaty, India manages the three eastern rivers—Ravi, Sutlej, and Beas—while Pakistan oversees the three western rivers—Jhelum, Chenab, and Indus. India is required to permit the flow of water from the western rivers into Pakistan, with certain limited exceptions. However, Pakistan has been objecting to India’s right, challenging the treaty at multiple global forums.