Bihar Minister Sudhakar Singh resigns

Patna: Bihar Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh resigned from the government on Sunday.

RJD state president Jagadanand Singh, who is Sudhakar’s the father, confirmed the development.

“Sudhakar Singh has sent the resignation to deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and now it is up to Tejashwi Yadav to forward his resignation to the chief minister,” the RJD state president said.

Jagadanand Singh also said that Sudhakar Singh has started a big fight in the interest of farmers of the state which needed sacrifice.

Sources said that Tejashwi Yadav reportedly applied pressure on Sudhakar Singh to resign to please Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.