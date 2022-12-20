Bihar Police recovers 8,000 litres of liquor from godown in Patna

Patna: The Bihar police on Tuesday recovered 8,000 litres of liquor from a godown in Patna’s Paliganj. The development came days after 70 people were killed in a hooch tragedy in the Saran district of the state last week.

On Tuesday morning, the local police stopped a car and found a liquor bottle inside it. On enquiry, it was found that the bottle was taken from a godown in Moriwan village.

The police then raided the godown and recovered a huge amount of liquor from there. The police said that the godown is in the name of one Raj Kumar Sharma and currently it is taken on lease by a person named Sudu Yadav. A case has been registered in the matter. The police have launched a detailed investigation.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, a team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) arrived in Patna to investigate the hooch tragedy which claimed 70 lives so far. The team comprises nine members. The Commission will also keep an eye on the kind of medical treatment being provided to the victims of the hooch tragedy.

“Most of them are from poor families and probably cannot afford costly medical treatment in private hospitals therefore, it becomes extremely necessary on the part of the state government to provide them the best possible medical treatment wherever it is available,” the NHRC said in a statement.