BJP approaches EC to seeks action against Rahul Gandhi for ‘spreading lies’ on constitution

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of making false statements about the Indian Constitution in poll-bound Maharashtra and lying to “create differences between states”.

A delegation of the ruling party met the Chief Election Officer (CEO) and urged him to act against the Congress MP for “gross violation” of the Model Code of Conduct. The BJP also sought an FIR to be lodged against Rahul Gandhi for circulating false claims.

“A delegation of the BJP met the Chief Election Commissioner today. We told him that on November 6, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, tried to lie once again. During his Maharashtra election campaign, he attempted to pit states against each other,” Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said while speaking to reporters in New Delhi.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) waved the Constitution and lied again that the BJP is about to destroy it. This is false. We told EC that this should be stopped. We also told the panel that Rahul Gandhi is habitual of doing this, not deterring from it, despite warnings and notices. We said that an FIR should be lodged against Rahul Gandhi under Sec 353 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS),” Meghwal added.

The BJP’s complaint was in connection with Rahul Gandhi’s speech at an election rally in Mumbai on November 6 where he claimed that Apple iPhones and Boeing aeroplanes are being manufactured in other states at the expense of Maharashtra.

Hitting out at the BJP, Rahul Gandhi, in the same rally, also alleged that the saffron party, along with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) wanted to destroy the Constitution of India.

“There is a battle of ideology in the country. On one side is the BJP-RSS. On the other side is the INDIA alliance. On one side, there is Ambedkar ji’s Constitution, which has unity, equality, love and respect. On the other hand, are the people of the BJP-RSS, who want to destroy the Constitution. But they (BJP-RSS) don’t say this openly because if they speak it openly then the whole country will stand against them,” the Gandhi scion had said.