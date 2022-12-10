BJP councillor accuses AAP of ‘lucrative’ offers to support its Mayoral candidate

New Delhi: Days after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)emerged victorious in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, BJP councillor Dr Monika Pant accused the party of making “lucrative offers” to her in exchange to offer support to AAP during Mayor elections.

She claimed that a woman named Shikha Garg made monetary offers to her to gain support for AAP. The Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said that they are going to the Anti-Corruption Bureau to file a complaint for the same.

The official Twitter handle for Delhi BJP tweeted about the same and said, “It is a warning to Arvind Kejriwal. They are BJP’s councillors and not AAP councillors who will get sold. Don’t try to lure BJP councillors. AAP might be up for sale, BJP can’t get sold.”

BJP spokespeople Shehzad Poonawalla and Harish Khurana also addressed the incident in a press conference.

Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday ended the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 15-year rule at the Delhi municipal corporation with the final results putting the party’s overall tally at 134.

As per the State Election Commission figures, the BJP has won 104 seats. The Congress could only manage to get nine seats. Three Independent candidates, including Shakeela Begum from Seelampur in northeast Delhi, have also won.