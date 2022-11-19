BJP files complaint against Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain for ‘illegal activities’ in Tihar jail

New Delhi: BJP leaders Parvesh Sahib Singh alongwith party leaders Majinder Singh Sirsa and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga have filed a police complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and minister Satyendar Jain over “illegal activities” after the latter was caught on camera getting a massage in Tihar jail.

In the complaint, the BJP said, “Satyendar Jain not only violated various rules and sections of Delhi Prisons Act, 2000 but is also trying to set up a very wrong precedent at Tihar Jail.”

Further noting that Arvind Kejriwal is not taking any action against his minister, the BJP alleged that Satyendar Jain is a collection agent for Arvind Kejriwal and therefore, the Delhi chief minister is forced to provide all the VVIP facilities in jail to Jain.

The BJP also claimed that involvement of Kejriwal in Jain’s hawala transactions is the reason why Satyendar Jain hasn’t been removed from the cabinet.

Purported videos of AAP leader Satyendar Jain lying on a bed and getting a foot massage in Tihar Jail here have gone viral on social media.

It may be mentioned here that the Delhi Prisons department comes under the AAP-led city government.