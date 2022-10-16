BJP hits out after Kejriwal for comparing Sisodia to Bhagat Singh

New Delhi: BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Sunday said Manish Sisodia is an agent of corruption who is filling the coffers of Arvind Kejriwal.

The statement came hours after the Delhi chief minister compared his deputy to Bhagat Singh and termed his government’s fight with the Centre the “second freedom struggle”.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Gaurav Bhatia said, “Manish Sisodia is less of a deputy CM as he never serves people and is more of a corruption agent of Arvind Kejriwal.”

“Arvind Kejriwal these days compares himself with God and his ministers with freedom fighters. I want to tell Mr Kejriwal that he should be ashamed to do so as his corrupt ministers are filling his coffers while Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life for the country,” he added.

Taking a swipe at Sisodia who in his Tweet on Sunday had said that he has been summoned by the CBI and would certainly oblige, Bhatia said, “Sisodia you are not doing any favour by deciding to appear before the probe agency. Do you have any option other than complying with CBI’s summon,” he asked.