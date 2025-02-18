BJP hits out at Congress for ‘Soros agent’ jibe at Smriti Irani

New Delhi: A war of words erupted between the Congress and the BJP after the former took a jibe at Smriti Irani for serving as the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Goodwill Ambassador to India.

Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Tuesday shared a screenshot of a government document which detailed former Union Minister Smriti Irani’s bio. The document mentions that TV actor-turned-politician Irani had served as the USAID Goodwill Ambassador to India for the WHO-ORS program before her political debut.

Priyank Kharge said, “Interesting. According to the government’s official website, Ms. Smriti Irani’s bio states that she has served as the USAID “Goodwill Ambassador” to India. Does this imply that BJP politicians are the real agents of George Soros?”

Billionaire-philanthropist George Soros and his Open Society Foundations have been called “agents of disruption” by a number of governments. The BJP alleged a nexus between the US hedge fund tycoon and Sonia Gandhi, a charge refuted by the Congress.

The Congress instead pointed fingers at Smriti Irani as the “real George Soros” agent.

Retweeting Priyank Kharge’s post on X, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, “This is brilliant. We finally have the answer to BJP’s favourite question – Rasode Mein Kaun Tha? The actual agent of George Soros turns out to be Smriti Irani.”

The BJP dismissed the allegations, with Amit Malviya pointing out that Smriti Irani was the Goodwill Ambassador from 2002-2005 and the Congress-led UPA was in power between 2004 and 2005.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) appointed Smriti Irani as the Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) Goodwill Brand Ambassador from 2002 to 2005. At the time, she was a household name due to the immense popularity of the television serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” Malviya said.

The BJP leader pointed out that WHO campaign featuring Smriti Irani was “endorsed by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), among others, which permitted promotional material to be displayed on its buses”.

“Sheila Dikshit was the Chief Minister of Delhi then, and Pawan Khera served as her personal assistant, handling trivial tasks like carrying her chappals and suitcase. Matters of actual significance, such as this campaign, were likely above his pay grade at the time,” Malviya added.

He also shared a screenshot of an excerpt from a report by IIM Indore, which documented the program’s success.

“Do I even need to mention that the Congress-led UPA was in power between 2004 and 2005? This is what happens when men of no accomplishments find themselves in positions of presumed relevance within inconsequential organizations,” Amit Malviya said.

He then slammed the Congress and said the party “should stop obsessing over Smriti Irani”.

Amit Malviya added that Smriti Irani winning the Amethi seat, known as a Gandhi bastion, in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections will “remain a permanent nightmare in their (Congress) memory”.