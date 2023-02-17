BJP hits out at Geroge Soros, calls him ‘economic war criminal’

New Delhi: Lashing out at billionaire investor George Soros against PM Narendra Modi over the ongoing Adani issue, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Friday called him an economic war criminal who broke the Bank of England adding that he is hoping to break the foundation of Indian democracy.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP’s Delhi headquarters on, Irani said “George Soros, who makes bets against other countries has now made his intentions against the democratic processes of India evident.” The minister further added that Soros wants a government that is pliable to his needs for making his nefarious plans successful.

“It is evident from his statements that he has pronounced funding over one billion dollars to target leaders like PM Modi. This is significant,” The Minister said during the conference.

“Those who support Soros need to know that democracy has prevailed in India and continues to do so and as a party worker of the BJP, I can say that these designs to weaken Indian democracy will be met by the might of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Irani added.

It may be mentioned here that George Soros is a Hungary-American billionaire with a net worth of about $8.5 billion. He is the founder of the Open Society Foundations, which gives grants to pro-democracy organisations that support freedom of speech and the press.