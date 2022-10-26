BJP hits out at Kejriwal for his demand for Ganesha-Lakshmi image on currency

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday attacked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over his demand of having images of lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes along with Mahatma Gandhi and said that Kejriwal’s uncanny appeal is the height of U-turn and he is “trying” to be a Hindu to divert people’s attention from his party’s otherwise “anti-Hindu” stance.

Calling his appeal a political drama, BJP’s spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “he is doing political drama to divert people’s attention from the flaws of his government and the anti-Hindu mindset of the Aam Aadmi Party. What Kejriwal has said in his press statement is another extension of his U-turn politics. His hypocrisy is on show.”

Citing AAP government’s order on Diwali eve wherein a warning was issued to the public to desist from bursting firecrackers or else be prepared to face legal action.

Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes. He said the images of Ganesha and Lakshmi could be printed on fresh currency notes. He added that the new notes could have an image of Mahatma Gandhi on one side and the two deities on the other.

The BJP spokesperson also reminded that Kejriwal had once spoken against the construction of Ram temple and had said a hospital should be built at the site in Ayodhya. He said, “People should watch the video in which Kejriwal is saying that he would not go to Ram temple for worship at any cost because Lord Ram will not accept that worship.” Internet is full of his “anti-Hindu” remarks, he said, and also referred to the alleged involvement of Tahir Hussain, then a AAP leader, in the Delhi riots.

The BJP spokesperson also raised Kejriwal’s attack on BJP leaders for their support to the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, which was based on the sufferings of Kashmiri Pandits following the outbreak of militancy in the Valley. He had mocked the movie and is now trying to be a Hindu, Patra claimed.

Kejriwal had then rejected the BJP’s demand to waive entertainment tax on the film and mocked its leaders’ support to the movie. Patra alleged, “Kejriwal refused to give jobs to Kashmiri people in Delhi. Kejriwal who laughs at Kashmiri Hindus is suddenly trying to become a Hindu. Greed of power has forced him to wear a mask.”

He also mentioned AAP politician Rajendra Pal Gautam’s recent involvement at a controversial religious conversion event where the pledge to not worship Hindu deities was taken. “Gautam “abused” and “mocked” deities, but he remains a member of the AAP,” Patra said, alleging that his removal as a minister in the Kejriwal administration was a hoax.

He said if Kejriwal meant what he said, then he should expel former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and AAP’s Gujarat unit chief Gopal Italia from the party for allegedly speaking against Hindu deities. He demanded that Kejriwal show his respect for Sanatan Dharma by expelling Gautam and Italia from the party. “All such leaders… Whether it’s (Rajendra Pal) Gautam or the AAP’s Gujarat unit president are still in the party.”

Kejriwal, who has so far protected his party leaders who “insulted Hindu gods and goddesses, is now trying to save his face in view of the elections”, Patra alleged, referring to the upcoming elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Gujarat Assembly.

The BJP leader claimed that Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi have their blessings on India and PM Modi due to his hard-work and commitment. That is why, India has gone on to become the fifth largest economy in the world from 11th in the last decade, he said.

It is due to the divine blessings that India is a leading economy and is acknowledged as a bright spot in the word amid fears of recession, Patra said. Patra alleged that opposing Hinduism has been Kejriwal’s habit he is now trying to become a devotee of Ganesh and Lakshmi.