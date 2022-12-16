BJP leader bats for love jihad law in Maharashtra

Mumbai: BJP women state president, Chitra Wagh, on Friday appealed to Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra to bring in a law against love jihad on the lines of that of in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing mediapersons, Chitra Wagh claimed that girls aged between 14-16 are forcefully getting converted. Taking full responsibility of her claims, the BJP leader said that it is a matter of worry and shame because 14-15-year-old girls are getting pregnant in Maharashtra.

Wagh said that girls less than 18 years of age are being forcefully converted and abused. She also claimed of meeting the families who have been through such trauma.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently said that the state government is studying laws regarding interfaith conversions passed by other states.

Fadnavis said Maharashtra government is considering a law against “love jihad”. He made the remarks after meeting father of Shraddha Walkar who was killed by her boyfriend Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

“We haven’t thought about yet but are looking at laws in other states with respect to ‘love jihad’. Accordingly, we will decide and formulate one,” Fadnavis said.

Uttar Pradesh is the first state to bring an ‘anti-love jihad’ law. The Yogi Adityanath government passed the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) launched a nationwide campaign to create awareness amongst the masses that “love jihad” and illegal religious conversions are taking place across the country.

Love jihad is a term used by right-wing activists to allege a concerted effort by Muslim men to convert Hindu women to Islam through marriage.

After Shraddha’s gruesome murder came to light, many right-wing organisations and BJP leaders have advocated for a nation-wide law that would help in checking on relationships that are aimed at religious conversion.