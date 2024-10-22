BJP-led Mahayuti finalises seat-sharing, to get majority share

Mumbai: The ruling Mahayuti alliance has finalised its seat-sharing agreement for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly election, sources said.

The three parties — BJP, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — reached an understanding on seat-sharing, with the BJP likely to get the majority of seats in the agreement.

As per the seat-sharing pact, the BJP is likely to get 152-155 seats, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will get 78-80 seats, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP will get 52-54 seats, sources said.

The seat-sharing deal was sealed at a high-level meeting at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence in Delhi, said sources.

It may be mentioned here that the BJP has already released its first list of 99 candidates. The Shiv Sena and NCP are yet to release their candidate lists.