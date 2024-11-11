BJP minority wing chief seeks ban on Muslim law board

New Delhi: The president of BJP’s minority wing Jamal Siddiqui has demanded the removal of the word “board” from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

Siddiqui said he would write to Home Minister Amit Shah to demand a ban on the organisation if it fails to change its name.

The AIMPLB is a private body that was constituted in 1973 for the protection of Muslim personal law in India. In his letter to the body, Siddiqui argued that AIMPLB was a private organisation, not a government entity, and its name should reflect this distinction.

“I demand that the government ban the All India Muslim Personal Law Board. If an immediate ban isn’t possible, then at least the name should be changed, as AIMPLB’s actions have tarnished the image of Indian Muslims,” Siddiqui stated.

Siddiqui also accused the AIMPLB of misleading the Muslim community for profit, alleging that it spreads misinformation for personal gain. “AIMPLB has consistently misled Muslims in India, using its name to imply government affiliation when it is not. Only statutory bodies can legally use ‘board’ in their name,” he said.

Siddiqui also criticised AIMPLB’s stance on various issues, including the Shah Bano case and the Waqf Amendment Bill. He claimed that AIMPLB frequently opposes government initiatives that could benefit Muslims, thereby hindering progress.

“From the Shah Bano case to the Waqf Amendment Bill, AIMPLB has only taken anti-Muslim positions. Whenever the government introduces a pro-Muslim initiative, the board creates obstacles,” Siddiqui said.

Siddiqui also expressed concern over AIMPLB’s recent decision to restrict common Muslims from attending its rally in Bangalore, questioning the organisation’s authority to impose such conditions and calling for greater transparency and accountability.

In his letter to AIMPLB, he also sought detailed information on the organisation’s funding sources and audit reports.