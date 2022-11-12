BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for Gujarat Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Ahead of Gujarat Assembly Elections, the BJP released its second list of 6 candidates on Saturday.

This comes a day after it released its first list of 160 candidates. The first list created a buzz as it consisted of 14 women running in constituencies such as Gandhigham, Vadodara, and Nadond. The BJP is relying heavily on the ‘charisma’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to maintain its fort in Gujarat. The odds may just be in the saffron party’s favour considering its winning streak; BJP has won all the assembly elections in Gujarat since 1995.

After the dates for Assembly elections in Gujarat were announced, political mercury became even higher. Like the last time, the state will have voting in two phases this time also. For 89 seats, the voting will be held on 1st December and 93 seats will go to the polls on 5th December while the counting of votes in Gujarat will be held on December 8 along with Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP has a trump card in the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014. He left the state eight years ago, but his magic still continues among supporters in his home state, therefore, political analysts believe that the prime minister’s role will be crucial in the upcoming election results.