BJP releases manifesto for Gujarat polls, promises 20 lakh jobs

Ahmedabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released the party’s manifesto for Gujarat Assembly elections in the presence of party chief JP Nadda, CM Bhupendra Patel and state BJP chief CR Paatil.

From providing 20 lakh employment opportunities to youth in the next five years, free education for all female students and formation of an anti-radicalisation cell, the party has made a number of promises where it hopes to emerge victorious again.

Speaking at the launch event, BJP President JP Nadda said, “We will create an anti-radicalisation cell to identify and eliminate potential threats, and sleeper cells of the terrorist organisations and anti-India forces. We will ensure the complete implementation of the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code Committee’s recommendation.”

He added, “We will also make a law pertaining to damages to public property. The law will be regarding recovery from anti-social elements who damage public property and attack private property. For the progress of Gujarat, we will make Gujarat’s economy equal to that of a 1 trillion economy by making the state a foreign direct investment destination.”

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said, “Today we are happy to release our Sankalp Patra. Over two decades, BJP has received love of people. It’s not just hollow promises but our commitment for the development road map set by PM Modi. We commit only which we can deliver. We assure people that we will take their suggestions very seriously and ensure deliver.”