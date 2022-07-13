BJP slams Congress for its leader’s objectionable remark against Draupadi Murmu

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday castigated the Congress for its leader Ajoy Kumar’s objectionable comment against NDA’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu saying this is how the grand-old party insults India’s first woman tribal president candidate.

As per reports, former Lok Sabha Member and Congress leader had said: “Draupadi Murmu is a decent person but she represents a very evil philosophy of India. We should not make Draupadi Murmu ji the symbol of adivasis. Ram Nath Kovind is the President and Hathras happened, did he say a word? The condition of Scheduled Caste has become worse.”

Slamming the Congress, national in-charge of BJP Information and Technology Department Amit Malviya tweeted: “At a time when the NDA, led by PM Modi, has announced Smt Draupadi Murmu, a woman from Adivasi samaj, as it’s nominee for the President’s office, a move that will significantly empower the Tribals, Congress leader calls her evil by association! Just because she is a Tribal. Shame.”

Sharing a video of Kumar, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said: “Ajoy kumar #Congress Droupadi Murmu represents a very evil philosophy so we should not make her as a symbol of “adivasi”. After calling Droupadi ji “dummy candidate” (Puducherry Cong handle) now this! This is how Congress insults India’s first woman tribal president candidate.

“What evil philosophy does Droupadi Murmu represent? The fact that she rose up from grassroots by sheer hard work and commitment? That she broke barriers of socio economic circumstances & served as MLA, Minister & Jharkhand Governor in an effective manner? Deplorable mindset,” Poonawalla said.

Another BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said: “Saying NDA presidential candidate is an evil force is not healthy politics and people of this country repeatedly rejected it. By making such a comment Congress party is demeaning the office of President. I request Congress to not destroy the reputation of an institution.”