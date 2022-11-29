BJP slams Kharge for ‘Ravan’ remark on Prime Minister Modi

New Delhi: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra came down heavily on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘Ravan’.

Patra, on Tuesday, claimed that such language is not appropriate for the “son of Gujarat.”

He further said, “It is condemnable and shows Congress’ mindset. It’s an insult not just to PM Modi. It is an insult to every Gujarati, to Gujarat.” Kharge who was addressing a public rally in Gujarat when he made this statement had compared PM Modi to ‘Ravan’ as he said, “he is visible in every election.”

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda and Union minister Smriti Irani will on Tuesday campaign in Bhavnagar and Gandhidham (Kutch district), respectively, for the BJP candidates contesting in the first phase.

Among notable candidates in the first phase is Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial face Isudan Gadhvi, who is contesting from Khambhalia seat in Devbhumi Dwarka district. Former Gujarat minister Parshottam Solanki, six-time MLA Kunwarji Bavaliya, Morbi ‘hero’ Kantilal Amrutiya, Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba and Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia are also among the prominent candidates in the fray for the first phase of the state Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nadda, and other BJP leaders have already held rallies to garner support for their party nominees contesting in the first phase.