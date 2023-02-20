BJP tears into Cong spokesperson Pawan Khera over ‘Gautam Das’ barb at PM Modi

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera over his “Gautam Das” dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the remarks made by him were in accordance with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s nature.

“The language used by Congress leader (Pawan Khera) for PM Modi today is not his statement, but a statement that’s in accordance with Rahul Gandhi’s nature. Rahul Gandhi used abusive language for PM Modi in 2019 and as a result, the Congress lost its Opposition status,” Shah said.

Mounting his attack at the Congress, Shah said that the party won’t be visible even through a telescope after the next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

“The language that has been used (by Congress spokesperson) today, the people will reply to it through the ballot box. In 2024, Congress won’t be visible even when searched using a telescope,” he added.

Khera during a press conference addressed Prime Minister Modi as Narendra ‘Gautam Das’ Modi, in an apparent dig at the Prime Minister’s ties with business magnate Gautam Adani.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya also hit out at Khera for mocking PM Modi’s father and accused the Congress of repeatedly targeting the Prime Minister for his “humble origins”.

“They haven’t even spared his dead father, who had nothing to do with politics,” he tweeted.

Malviya further said that Congress’ “deep-seated” sense of entitlement and disdain for a “self-made man” doesn’t sit well with an aspirational India.

“The way Congress mocked PM Modi’s father is condemnable. This is not the first time they are making such personal attacks on Prime Minister Modi. Congress can’t digest the fact that a person like PM Modi, who has come from a humble background now sits in such a higher position,” he said.