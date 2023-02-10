‘BJP will demolish domes of new Telangana secretariat’: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of trying to please AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and said that if BJP comes to power in the 2023 Assembly elections, it would demolish the domes of the new state secretariat building as they reflect the culture of Nizams.

The Telangana BJP leader accused KCR of constructing the new secretariat like a mausoleum like the Taj Mahal to please Asaduddin Owaisi.

Bandi announced that if BJP wins 2023 Telangana election, it will destroy the symbols of Nizam’s culture in the state.

“We will make changes in the state secretariat so that it reflects the Indian and Telangana culture,” Bandi Sanjay Kumar said while addressing BJP workers in Kukatpally Assembly constituency.

The new Telangana Secretariat building will be inaugurate on February 17.

The BJP leader dared Telangana Minister and KCR’s son KT Rama Rao to demolish mosques on roads in the old city.

Bandi hit out at KCR’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and AIMIM, saying that both the parties were sharing power in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are now were enacting a drama for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, JD-U national president Lalan Singh and BR Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar will attend the Telangana Secretariat inaugural event.

The KCR government has named the new Secretariat after Dr BR Ambedkar.